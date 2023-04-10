Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.42 on Friday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

See Also

