Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.42 on Friday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.