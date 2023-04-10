Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SBR stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
