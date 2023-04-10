Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.