Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.61.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

