Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

