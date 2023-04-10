Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
