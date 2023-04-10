Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

