Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66.
Reed’s Company Profile
