Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $229.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.33.

Seagen stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $206.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.01.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,802 shares of company stock worth $26,960,110. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $281,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa.

