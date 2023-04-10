Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Research analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is -69.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 260,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kimball International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Kimball International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Stories

