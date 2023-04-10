LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised LivePerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.48 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $339.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,825 shares of company stock worth $34,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

