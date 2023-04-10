Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

Featured Stories

