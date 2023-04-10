StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
