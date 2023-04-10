Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TEDU opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

