vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

