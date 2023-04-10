TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

