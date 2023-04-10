Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNT opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

