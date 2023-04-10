Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) PT at $58.25

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,752,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

