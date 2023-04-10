Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRGY opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 64,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

