Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

EKTAY opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

