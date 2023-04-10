Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 244.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,787 shares of company stock worth $17,655,397 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

