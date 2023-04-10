Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Compugen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

