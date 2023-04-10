Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) PT at $33.78

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Insider Activity

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

