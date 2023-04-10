Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,833.40 ($35.19).

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.98) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.02) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). In related news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($30.03) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($247,295.45). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 2.3 %

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,417 ($30.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.78, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,428.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,374.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,064.52%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

