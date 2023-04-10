Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

