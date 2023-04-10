Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

