Comparing WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Groupon alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and WPP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $599.09 million 0.20 -$237.61 million ($7.89) -0.50 WPP $17.85 billion 0.71 $844.43 million N/A N/A

Profitability

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Groupon.

This table compares Groupon and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -39.66% -87.28% -9.83% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Groupon has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Groupon and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 2 0 0 1.50 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon presently has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 179.60%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than WPP.

Summary

WPP beats Groupon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.