Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Financial Survey

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Teekay Tankers and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Teekay Tankers has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Norwegian Cruise Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $1.06 billion 1.24 $229.09 million $6.65 5.83 Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.14 -$2.27 billion ($5.41) -2.42

Teekay Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers 21.55% 23.65% 13.11% Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87%

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

