Bakkt (BKKT) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bakkt to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 279 1262 1870 67 2.50

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 55.06%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, meaning that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s peers have a beta of 5.71, meaning that their average stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$578.10 million -0.21 Bakkt Competitors $3.46 billion $563.47 million 1.30

Bakkt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Bakkt Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Summary

Bakkt peers beat Bakkt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

