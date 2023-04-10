Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Canon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.63 on Friday. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.