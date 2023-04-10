Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.63 on Friday. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 832.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canon by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

