Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
