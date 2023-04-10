Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

