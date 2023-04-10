Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $415.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.18 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.87.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $339.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

