Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
About Enservco
