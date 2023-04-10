FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $290.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 26,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

