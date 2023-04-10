BlackSky Technology (BKSY) and The Competition Critical Analysis

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BlackSky Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BlackSky Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackSky Technology
|$65.35 million
|-$74.17 million
|-2.19
|BlackSky Technology Competitors
|$4.42 billion
|$643.17 million
|2.76
Profitability
This table compares BlackSky Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackSky Technology
|-113.68%
|-53.03%
|-29.21%
|BlackSky Technology Competitors
|-245.24%
|-53.66%
|-5.21%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackSky Technology
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|BlackSky Technology Competitors
|291
|1538
|2503
|108
|2.55
BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.77%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s rivals have a beta of -2.77, meaning that their average share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
BlackSky Technology rivals beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.
