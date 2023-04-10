Analyzing LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Competitors

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million -$33.83 million -13.41 LiveRamp Competitors $916.36 million -$50.45 million -7.83

Profitability

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% LiveRamp Competitors -133.85% -1,688.45% -11.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 519 3050 5056 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 34.13%. Given LiveRamp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

