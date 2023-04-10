Head-To-Head Contrast: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Mister Car Wash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -50.51% N/A -6.79% Mister Car Wash 12.88% 15.16% 4.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Mister Car Wash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $54.59 million 31.62 -$27.58 million ($0.40) -16.28 Mister Car Wash $876.51 million 2.82 $112.90 million $0.34 23.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mister Car Wash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Mister Car Wash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EVgo and Mister Car Wash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 3 7 0 2.70 Mister Car Wash 1 4 0 0 1.80

EVgo presently has a consensus price target of $11.06, suggesting a potential upside of 69.82%. Mister Car Wash has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 41.66%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Mister Car Wash.

Risk and Volatility

EVgo has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

