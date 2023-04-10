Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) PT at $44.00

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

JOYY stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 74.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

