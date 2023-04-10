Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

