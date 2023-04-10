Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
