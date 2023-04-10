Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Signify Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signify Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

