Brokerages Set Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT at $2.35

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JUSHF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

