Analysts Set Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) PT at $10.30

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Up 0.5 %

GCMG stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.49. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 128.58% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.15%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

