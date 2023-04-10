Analysts Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) PT at $40.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

