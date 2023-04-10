Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a market cap of $543.35 million, a PE ratio of -792.74 and a beta of 1.94. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

