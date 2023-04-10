MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

