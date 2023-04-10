Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $51.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after acquiring an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CQP opened at $46.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -110.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -738.08%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

