Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target at $53.57

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMCGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.