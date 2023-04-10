Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target at $53.57

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NYSE:CMC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

