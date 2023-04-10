Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $71.30

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $60.85 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.