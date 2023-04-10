Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$89.55

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.55.

DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,083,686.75. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

TSE:DOL opened at C$82.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a one year low of C$64.79 and a one year high of C$85.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.