Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$33.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.09.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. 30.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.98 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.90 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

