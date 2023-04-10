Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $6.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 161,489 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,055,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Angi by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,875,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

