Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $6.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.79.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Insider Activity
In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi
Angi Stock Performance
ANGI opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.31.
About Angi
Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angi (ANGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.