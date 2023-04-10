Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $63.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

