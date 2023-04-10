StockNews.com Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.11.

RPM International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RPM opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

