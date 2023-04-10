Citigroup Trims Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price to $55.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

BMEA opened at $26.00 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

